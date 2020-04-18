Dale Wayne Rust, 61, of Bristol, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Due to the COVID-19 concerns, A private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va. Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. Feel free to reach out to our staff for further information. During these unprecedented times, please continue to support the family through their loss by sending cards, making phone calls, or placing on-line condolences at www.BlevinsCares.com. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Wallace United Methodist Church, 16545 Wyndale Road, Abingdon, VA 24210. Mr. Rust and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

