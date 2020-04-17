Dale Wayne Rust, 61, of Bristol, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born in Bristol, Va., on July 6, 1958, a son of the late Glen Monroe and Mary Virginia Smith Rust. Dale was a member of Wallace United Methodist, Bristol, Va., and had also attended Central Baptist, Bristol, Va. He enjoyed attending church, gospel music and going for breakfast at Rocks Produce on Saturday mornings. Dale was and avid sports fan of both University of Tennessee and John Battle High School. He worked as a dairy farmer for most of his life, but had also worked for Bristol Steel and Waste Management. Dale is survived by his sisters, Debra Keene, Donna Meade and Diana Dye and husband, Barry; special nephews, Barry Dye Jr. and wife, Misty and Matthew Meade and wife, McKenzie; special nieces, Kristy Keene, Heather Fields, Janet Keene and Crystal Hartley and husband, Wayne; beloved pet, Ginger; and a host of church family and friends. Due to the COVID-19 concerns, A private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va. Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. Feel free to reach out to our staff for further information. During these unprecedented times, please continue to support the family through their loss by sending cards, making phone calls, or placing on-line condolences at www.BlevinsCares.com. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Wallace United Methodist Church, 16545 Wyndale Road, Abingdon, VA 24210. Mr. Rust and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

To plant a tree in memory of Dale Rust as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

