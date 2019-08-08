Joseph "Joe" Lawrence Rusek, 82, of Gate City, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2019, in Richmond, Va., surrounded in love with his family. He was preceded in death by Peggy, his beloved wife of 54 wonderful years. Joe was born on January 2, 1937, in New Kensington, Pa., the eldest son of the late Joseph and Mary Catherine Novak Rusek. Joe graduated from Ken-High in New Kensington, Pa. where he played football under the "The Coach" Don Fletcher as a defensive end and guard, making the all-conference team. Under full scholarship, he moved on to Emory and Henry College (Class of 1958), where he played for four years under the respected Casto Ramsey. He was a 3-time All-State guard, named to the 1957 All-American Methodist Team, and inducted into the E&H Sports Hall of Fame in 1976. Joe went on to a career in education as a teacher, coach, and administrator serving school districts in Southwest Va., East Tenn., and Pa. Joe positively impacted the lives of many students and colleagues alike. He started teaching at Richlands High School in 1958 and earned a master's degree from Radford University in 1973. He was an administrator at Gate City High School from 1973-1983, and retired as the principal from Weber City Elementary in 1991. Rusek's high school football coaching career spanned over 30 years starting at Richlands High School and included New Kensington (Upper Lakes Conference Coach of the Year 1968), Chilhowie, Christiansburg, and Sullivan West before settling at Gate City with Coach Fry in 1973. Together they built a strong Blue Devil winning tradition (1974 State Champions). Joe was called back into duty at Twin Springs in the early 1990's. He is now with many of his former coaching buddies orchestrating the next winning game plan. Joe thoroughly enjoyed his life and spending time with people. He loved music and the outdoors: going to concerts, whitewater rafting and camping. He spent much time on the lake boating with family and friends. He was proud of his Polish heritage and exhibited it in many ways. He was a great storyteller, appreciated a good joke, and always had a great comeback. In retirement, he and Peggy traveled to many different places enjoying the sights, sounds and his favorite beer. Joe loved his family and he will be missed by his daughter, Carol Rusek Summitt and husband, Dan, of Goochland, Va.; his son, Joey and wife, Michele, of Gate City; two brothers, Richard and wife, Marcia, of Lower Burrell, Pa., and Bob and wife, Hilda, of Meadeville, Pa.; grandchildren, Jennifer Summitt Booth and husband, Steven, Josie Summitt, Bailey Rusek, Josette Picano, Leyton Rusek, Sophia Summitt, John Daniel Summitt, Madison Booth, and Graie Misciagna; numerous nieces and nephews, and many special friends. He loved many people, and many people loved him. A special thanks is given to Circle Center Adult Day Services in Richmond for their help in taking care of him these past four years. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Gate City Funeral Home from 1 until 4 p.m. with a service at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for the Operation BBQ Relief in Joe's name (www.operationbbqrelief.org), Mountain Empire Community College Peggy Rusek Memorial Scholarship (www.meccfoundation.org), or to the Circle Center Adult Day Services (www.circlecenterva.org) in memory of Joe.