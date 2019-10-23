Wayne Rumley, age 70, of Bluff City, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from the Johnson City Medical Center.
Wayne was born in Watauga, Tennessee, to the late Roy Earl Rumley and Margaret Fagan Rumley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Lonnie Rumley, Herman Rumley and Ray Rumley.
Wayne was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He adored his family and friends and never met a stranger. Wayne proudly served his country in the Vietnam Era as a Private First Class in the Infantry of the United States Army, where he was wounded in action. While in the Army he was awarded the Purple Heart, the Vietnamese Campaign Medal, the Vietnamese Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and Combat Infantryman Badge. He attended Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church. He loved to help other people and had a passion for antique cars and attending car shows.
Those left to cherish Wayne’s wonderful memories include his loving and devoted wife of 48 years, Victoria Rumley, of the home; a son and daughter-in-law, James and Robin Rumley, of Bristol, Tenn.; his granddaughters, Jordan and Anna Rumley, both of Bristol, Tenn.; three brothers, Wade Rumley and wife, Geraldine, Rusty Rumley and wife, Joyce, and Howard Rumley; two sisters, Penny Rumley and Pearl Massengill, and several nieces and nephews.
A service to honor and celebrate the life of Wayne Rumley will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, in the Bluff City Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home with Pastor Ted Munsey and the Rev. Rusty Verran, officiating. Music will be provided by James Rumley, soloist. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Thursday or at the residence at other times.
The graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Morrell Cemetery in Bluff City. Active pallbearers will be Ricky Rumley, Roy Rumley, Troy Rumley, Ricky Black, Steve Hicks and James Rumley. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, to go in procession.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church, 1727 Chinquapin Grove Road, Bluff City, TN 37618, The American Cancer Society, 861 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909, St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Mountain View Church, Old Elizabethton Highway, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guestbook.