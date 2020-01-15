Betty Joann Grace Royston, 88, passed away peacefully in God's loving hands on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Tidewell Hospice House in Venice, Florida. She was born September 1, 1931 and was a native of Bristol, Tennessee. She resided in the Sarasota, Florida area with her beloved husband Larry "Tomato Man" Royston, formerly of Bristol, Tennessee. Betty Joann was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Royston; her parents, Henry Lee and Cuba Hart Grace; her sisters, Virginia Hart Grace, Margaret Grace Taylor and Barbara Grace McClellan; and one brother, Henry Lee Grace Jr. Betty Joann attended Bluff City public schools and Bristol-area business colleges. She was employed by Black Diamond Enterprises, the Internal Revenue Service, the YWCA, and the Sullivan County Extension Service. She was a member of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Bristol, Virginia where she was a member of the choir. Betty Joann was loved by many people in her life. Her family and friends will remember her ashaving a vibrant, "full of life" personality. She dearly loved her family and friends. Betty Joann was always active and loved to play golf, bowl, and swim for recreation. She was a member of Bristol Country Club and participated in several Bristol-area bowling leagues. She always enjoyed music and loved to sing gospel songs. Upon retirement in Florida, she continued to enjoy life while fishing or singing karaoke with her husband, playing bingo with friends, riding her bicycle to the pool, or by spending the day at the beach. Her faith in Jesus Christ was evident throughout her life. Her family and friends will remember her as having a loving and generous heart; and a kind and humble spirit. Survivors include a stepson, Buddy Royston (Susan); four nieces, Cathy Grace Ensor, Tamara Grace Ottinger, Margaret Melinda Hobbs, Donna Lee Gilley; and nephew, Paul Sevier McClellan Jr. Betty Joann is also survived by eleven great-nieces and nephews and six great-great nieces and nephews. Special thanks go to the wonderful people at Harbor Inn assisted living facility and Tidewell Hospice House, both in Venice, Florida, for Betty Joann's care in her later life. A private memorial service will be held in Venice, Florida on Friday, January 17, 2020.
