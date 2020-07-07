RURAL RETREAT, Va. Shirley McClure Rowland, age 84, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Statesville, N.C. Shirley was born in Marion, Va., to the late Sam McClure and Lucy Sturgill McClure and was preceded in death by her husband, the Reverend Douglas Rowland; her infant daughter, Tammy; and her brothers and sisters, Kenneth McClure, John Robert McClure, Billy McClure, Margaret Fore and Linda McClure. Shirley was a devout Christian woman who loved music and cooking. She was the pianist for the Sturgill Quartet, the McClure Quartet, the Rowland Quartet and many church's. She loved Jesus, Southern Gospel Music and dearly loved her family. She will truly be missed by all her family and friends. Survivors include her children, Evangelist Douglas Allen Rowland and wife, Donna, of Statesville, N.C., Joe L. Rowland and wife, Cindy, of Statesville, N.C., the Reverend Jeffery Scott Rowland and wife, Haley, of Statesville, N.C.; brother, Gerald McClure and wife, Barbara; eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Macedonia Baptist Church in Chilhowie, Va., with the Reverend Jerry Eggers and the Reverend Dennis Eller officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with the Reverend Rick McClure officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to services at the church. A reception will follow the burial at the Chilhowie Baptist Fellowship Center on Lee Highway in Chilhowie. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Rowland family.

