MARION, Va. Robert Silas Rowland, age 96, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in Yardley, Pa. Mr. Rowland was born in Marion, Va. to the late George "Quincey" Rowland and Virginia Dye Rowland and was preceded in death by his wife, Adeline Rowland; his son, Bobby David Rowland; his brothers, Mack, Raymond and Roger Rowland; and three great-grandchildren. Mr. Rowland was a U.S. Army veteran having served in World War II. He was in combat in the 2nd invasion of Normandy and later served as a military policeman in Germany. He was a life member of the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667, a Master Mason and member of the Marion Masonic Lodge #31. He was retired from Lemmon Transport Company after 40 years of service and was a member of the Zion Hill United Methodist Church. Mr. Rowland was a very proud member of the NRA. He is survived by two daughters, Virginia "Ginger" L. Brown and husband, Charles, of Berea, Ohio, and Anna "Ree" Marie Mascio and husband, Gabriel, of Yardley, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Angela Schermer, Robert Silas Rowland II, Jessica Grondolsky, Jarred Brown, Leah Cogar, Gabrielle Mascio, and Alex Mascio; 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Zion Hill UMC with Pastor John Graham officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery with full military honors being rendered by the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2 until 3 p.m. at the church prior to services or anytime at the family home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Adwolfe Fire Department or to the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Rowland family.
