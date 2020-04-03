Rowe, Tyler David

ABINGDON, Va. Tyler David Rowe, 27, passed away on April 2, 2020, at his residence. Services at this time are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the Rowe family.

