Rowe, Tyler D.

ABINGDON, Va. Tyler D. Rowe, 26, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at home. He was born on May 17, 1993, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Hubert and Zella (Matney) Rowe of Abingdon, Va.; his maternal grandfather, Delford Matney Jr. of Grundy, Va.; his uncle, Steven Matney of Grundy, Va.; and his aunt, Susan Matney of Grundy, Va. He is survived by his parents, Chris and Trish (Matney) Rowe of Abingdon, Va.; maternal grandmother, Beulah Matney of Grundy, Va.; paternal aunts and uncles, Mike and Carol Cole of Abingdon, Va., Diana and Richard Dailey of Bristol, Va.; maternal aunt and uncle, Regina and Eddie Sparks of Bedford, Va.; cousins, Tiffany (Sparks) Hiles, Ethan Stiltner, Caleb Matney, Andrew Sparks, Sean Brennan, Nicole (Dailey) Johnson and Ryan Dailey. A private service will be held for the family. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the Rowe family.
