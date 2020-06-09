Mrs. Evelyn Martin Rowe, a good and faithful servant, of Honaker, Virginia, gained her heavenly wings on Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home, 13 days shy of her eighty-fourth birthday. Born on June 21, 1936, in Drill, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Henry Ballard Martin and Eva Deel Martin Lester. A lifelong resident of the area, she was a member of Honaker United Methodist Church since 1979. She was a good and faithful servant and avid volunteer in her church, its ministries, and her community until her battle with cancer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Malcolm "Jim" Rowe; two brothers, Joe Martin and Roy Lester; and two sisters, Edie Kay Lester and Debby Crockett. Survivors include one daughter, Jo Ann Duncan and husband, Phillip, of Austin, Texas; two sons, Alden "Junior" Rowe and wife, Kathy, of Lebanon and Chris Rowe and wife, Pheebe, of Honaker; five brothers, Benny Martin, Bob Martin, Freddie Martin, Ricky Lester, and Ronald Lester; one sister, Sue Deskins; sisters-in-law, Geraldine Rowe Hale, Jean Rowe and Judy Rowe Nisich; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, in the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, Honaker, Virginia, with the Rev. Vonley Pruitt and the Rev. Larry Stinson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Graveside services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday in the Martin Cemetery on Stinson Ridge section of Rowe, Virginia. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at the funeral home prior to 10 a.m. to go in procession. Pallbearers will be Jason Rowe, Justin Rowe, Matthew Compton, Tommy Davis, Tracey Duncan, and Don Nisich. Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony "Bub" Blackwell, Joe Burress, and Toby Hale. Online condolences may be made www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
