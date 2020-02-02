Rouse, Samuel David

BRISTOL, Va. Samuel David Rouse, age 87, of Bristol, Va., went to be with his Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was a beloved brother, father, husband and devout Christian. He was born in Rogersville, Tenn. on November 9, 1932 and was the son of the late John and Melissa Rouse of Rogersville, Tenn. Other than his parents, David was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters. Mr. Rouse is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mrs. Emma June Hobbs Rouse; two children, Patricia Kay Rouse Hite and husband, the Rev. Paul Hite, Richard David Rouse and partner, Tami Gail Smith; three grandchildren, Joshua Hite, Douglas Hite and Jeremy Rouse; three great-grandchildren, Andrew Hite, Jude Hite and Lilith Remi Rouse; several nieces and nephews. David loved to garden and to spend time with his family. He was a member of Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church and also a member of the American Legion. Mr. Rouse served during the Korean Conflict on the USS Midway and was honorably discharged in 1955. After working as a deputy for the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department and working at Kingsport Press, he completed his career at The Mead Paper Mill of Kingsport until his retirement in 1995. David passed quietly and peacefully at his home with his beloved wife, Emma, by his side. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, Va. Funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. with Pastor Jason Ratliff officiating. Mr. Rouse will be laid to rest on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. in the Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 2 p.m. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to extend a special thanks to wonderful neighbors, Mary Anne, Mr. Franklin, Joyce Hilton, Freddie and Joanne Vicars and to their wonderful church family. Online condolences may be made to the Rouse family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com. Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, Va. is honored to serve the family of Samuel David Rouse.
