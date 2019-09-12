Charles E. Rotenberry, age 92, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 1, 1927, and was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. After his retirement from BTES in 1975, Charles was the owner/operator of Twin City Decoration and Novelty Co. where he spent most of his life decorating and lighting up Bristol and the surrounding Tri-Cities areas for the holidays. Over the years, Charles decorated the Bristol Mall, Bill Gatton companies, the United Coal Co., other businesses in Grundy, Haysi, Coeburn and Clintwood, Va., and several businesses in Harlan, Kentucky. Charles was a member of New Grace Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Betty Lee Rotenberry. He is survived by his children, Charley A. Rotenberry, Jerry Rotenberry and Theresa Howard; grandchildren, Andrew Rotenberry and Amanda Kate Brock; great-grandchildren, Tristan West and Ashton West; several nieces and nephews; and special caregiver, Missy Alford. The funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sam Haynes officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Jack Necessary, Jim Mullins, Freddie Burnette, Tim Gross, Gavin Reed and Ray Nash. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Grace Baptist Church, 3055 W State St, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
