Charles E. Rotenberry, age 92, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sam Haynes officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments