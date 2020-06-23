Gina Rossetti, age 88, passed away in her husband's arms, in the comfort of their home, on Saturday, June 20, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Akard Funeral Home. A Catholic Mass will be held at 11 a.m. onThursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church with Father Chris Hess officiating. The mass will be streamed live on the church's Facebook page. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Rossetti family.

To plant a tree in memory of Gina Rossetti as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.