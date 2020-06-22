Gina Rossetti, age 88, passed away in her husband's arms, in the comfort of their home, on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born on March 6, 1932, in NYC to Dario and Giovanna Alinovi. She married her husband, Eugene Rossetti, who was born in Copiague, N.Y. in 1929. They have been happily married for 69 years since May 5, 1951. Together they raised three sons, David, Lee, and Paul. Gina was a master seamstress and an accomplished pianist. She was an active member and past six term president of the Fairmont Garden Club. In addition to these talents, she was a faithful servant to her church, member of the Friendship Club, and founding Regent of the first and only court of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas in Tenn. She was a CDA member for over 50 years. "To love for the sake of being loved is human, but to love for the sake of loving is angelic." - Alphonse de Lamartine She is most loved and remembered for her love of family and friends. Her shining light gleamed through everyone she touched. There was always homemade Italian food on Gina's table. Her light will shine on in our hearts forever. In addition to her husband, Eugene; Gina is survived by her three sons and their wives, David, Lee and Sue, and Paul and Audrey; grandchildren, Christina, Jonathan, Samuel, Amy, Christopher, Paul Jr., and Angela; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Norma Frampton, and was predeceased by her brothers Victor and Bruno Alinovi. She was loved by everyone who knew her. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Akard Funeral Home. A Catholic Mass will be held at 11 a.m. onThursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church with Father Chris Hess officiating. The mass will be streamed live on the church's Facebook page. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Rossetti family.

