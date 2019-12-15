Paul Connell Ross, age 91, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born April 13, 1928 in Concord, N.C., a son of the late M.L. and Zelma Connell Ross. He is now with the love of his life, Betty Jean Ross; daughter, Paula A. Bauguess; his brothers and sisters; and many friends and relatives. Mr. Ross was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Mr. Ross served the Lord in ministry for over 60 years; countless people came to know Christ from his teaching, preaching and prayers. That is his legacy. When speaking of someone's character, he would say that person was someone he would go down the river with; meaning that person would not quit on you. He will never be replaced in this life. Survivors include his son, David Ross and wife, Brenda; grandchildren, Tabitha Ross, Ashley Griffin and husband, Matt, Delaina Gaudin and husband, Eric, Melissa Frick and husband, Greg, Joshua Greer, Jonathan Greer, and Allison Korstjens and husband, Kyle; six great-grandchildren; and sisters, Grace Byers and Ruth Rorschach. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Playl officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at 2 p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the DAV Chapter 40 Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 1400 Southside Ave, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.