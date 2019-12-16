Paul Connell Ross, age 91, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 14, 2019. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Playl officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at 2 p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the DAV Chapter 40 Honor Guard. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

