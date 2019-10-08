SUGAR GROVE, Va. Omar Garland Ross, 85, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Omar, AKA Coach, was a lifelong educator and a retired colonel in the United States Army Reserves. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Kane Ross. He is survived by his daughter, Lynn Ross Straub and son-in-law, Charles; grandchildren, Maggie Ross Straub, Mollie Ross Straub, Chuck Straub (Mary Claire), Stuart Straub (Gina), and Christian Straub; and great-grandchildren, Shannon Straub and Ryan Straub. Omar was born on November 23, 1933, in Grayson County, Va. He graduated from Emory & Henry College (B.A.), Radford University (M.S.) and Virginia Tech (PhD). He was both a teacher and coach at Fries High School early in his career. He went on to serve as teacher, coach, and principal at Christiansburg High School and served Floyd County as Superintendent of Schools until he retired in 1993. He was also owner and operator of Roland Petroleum in Marion, Va. Arrangements for a Celebration of his Life are pending. This is a courtesy announcement by Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion.