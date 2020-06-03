Ross, Martha Francis Blair Dougherty Dorton

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. Martha Francis Blair Dougherty Dorton Ross was called to be with the Lord on June 2, 2020, after passing peacefully in her home in Blountville, Tenn. She was born on March 13, 1924, in Smith County, Va., to the late Jim and Myrtle Blair. Martha was the oldest living chartered member of Open Door Baptist Church in Bristol, Va. She loved the Lord, her church, and her church family. She was among the first women to work at Oak Ridge during war times. She ultimately retired from Eastman Chemical Company. She touched the lives of all and was loved by so many. Martha enjoyed sharing the word of God, spending time with her family and friends, gardening, quilting, and travel. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and three sisters, as well as her loving son, William Frederick Dougherty II "Fred". She is survived by her grandson, William Frederick Dougherty III; her granddaughter, Lucretia Michelle Mann; her stepson, Mark Dorton; step-granddaughter, Carmen Haga; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, immediately followed by the funeral services officiated by Mike Leonard and Gregory Burton. Martha will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 3 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of the Good Shepherd. Pallbearers will include Michael Burton, Catrina Thomson-Alvarez, William Dougherty III, Jacob Dougherty, Marcus Hebert, and Robert Alan Carrier. Online condolences may be made to the Ross family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Ross family.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Watch Now: Washington County Sheriff's Office joint drug investigation nets 101 indictments, 40 arrests
-
Thirteen charged for attempting to smuggle drugs into Sullivan County Jail
-
NASCAR: There will be no booing of Kyle Busch at BMS today
-
Virginia officials don't plan on releasing recovery rates
-
Ratcliffe, Dr. Kelly Denise Price
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.