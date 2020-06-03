Ross, Martha Francis Blair Dougherty Dorton

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. Martha Francis Blair Dougherty Dorton Ross was called to be with the Lord on June 2, 2020, after passing peacefully in her home in Blountville, Tenn. She was born on March 13, 1924, in Smith County, Va., to the late Jim and Myrtle Blair. Martha was the oldest living chartered member of Open Door Baptist Church in Bristol, Va. She loved the Lord, her church, and her church family. She was among the first women to work at Oak Ridge during war times. She ultimately retired from Eastman Chemical Company. She touched the lives of all and was loved by so many. Martha enjoyed sharing the word of God, spending time with her family and friends, gardening, quilting, and travel. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and three sisters, as well as her loving son, William Frederick Dougherty II "Fred". She is survived by her grandson, William Frederick Dougherty III; her granddaughter, Lucretia Michelle Mann; her stepson, Mark Dorton; step-granddaughter, Carmen Haga; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, immediately followed by the funeral services officiated by Mike Leonard and Gregory Burton. Martha will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 3 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of the Good Shepherd. Pallbearers will include Michael Burton, Catrina Thomson-Alvarez, William Dougherty III, Jacob Dougherty, Marcus Hebert, and Robert Alan Carrier. Online condolences may be made to the Ross family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Ross family.

