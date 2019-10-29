Sammy Joe Rosenbaum, age 71, of Abingdon, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 28, 2019. He joins his loving wife of 43 years, Elizabeth Ann Nunley Rosenbaum, who preceded him in death. In addition to his wife, Sammy Joe was also preceded in death by his foster father, Jim Nunley. He is survived by his son, Steve Rosenbaum; four grandchildren, Heather Alexander, Dustin Rosenbaum, Jeremy "J.J." Rosenbaum, and Shyann Rosenbaum; foster mother, Carmen Nunley; foster brothers, Kenneth Nunley and wife, Susan, and Gary Nunley and wife, Pat; sister-in-law, Gloria Cox and husband, Steve; two brothers-in-law, Dwight Nunley and wife, Kathy, and Bob Nunley and wife, Freda; special friends, Rodney and Becky Martin and Gene and Brenda Martin; as well as many special nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors. A funeral ceremony will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, Va., with Pastor James Nunley officiating. A committal service will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens where Rodney Martin, Gary Nunley, Kenneth Nunley, Bob Nunley, Dwight Nunley, and Robert Nunley will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Forest Hills Chapel. Those wishing to express sympathy online do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Sammy Joe Rosenbaum is being cared for by Farris Cremation and Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments