Reba Lavonne Rosenbaum, age 84, of London, Kentucky, widow of the late Phillip E. Rosenbaum passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Laurel Heights Home for the Elderly. She was the mother of Vickie George and husband Roger of London, Kentucky; and the sister of Wilma Wright, Bob Widener and wife, Betty, all of Bristol, Virginia, and Jake Widener and wife, Lillie, of Indian Trail, North Carolina. She was also blessed with two grandchildren, Brian George and wife, Kari Beth, of Ludlow, Kentucky, and Brianna Hyde and husband, Darrel, of East Bernstadt, Kentucky; one great-granddaughter, Emily Grace Parsons of East Bernstadt, Kentucky; two step great-grandchildren, Dustin Hyde of East Bernstadt, Kentucky, and Amber Belt and husband, Chad, of West Jordan, Utah; and a host of nieces and nephews. Besides her spouse, she was also preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Ora Widener. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of London, Kentucky.

To plant a tree in memory of Reba Rosenbaum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

