GLADE SPRING, Va. Frances S. Rosenbaum, 47, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at her home. She was born February 7, 1972, in Pottsville, Penn., and lived in Treemont, Penn. for several years before moving to Washington County over 20 years ago. Frances enjoyed arts, crafts and watching comedy movies. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Scheib; two brothers and one sister. Survivors include her husband, James Rosenbaum; son, James Rosenbaum Jr. and wife, Logan; mother, Mary Scheib; two grandchildren, Macie and Ryker; sisters, Karen, Debbie, Brenda, Belinda and Mary; brothers, Carl and Dennis; step-children, Tammy, Samantha, Ricky and Michael; and several step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Old Glade Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Rosenbaum.

