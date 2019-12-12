Carl Wayne "Weasel" Rosenbalm Sr. November 14, 1964 December 2, 2019 A memorial service will be conducted by the Reverend Chris Connally on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Cross United Methodist Church Community Center, 289 Cross Community Rd., Blountville, Tenn.
