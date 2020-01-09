Pam transferred from the game of life to the heavenly game on Sunday, January 5, 2020, after a brief illness surrounded by her family. Born on October 20, 1950 in Perry, Georgia to Julius and Dorothy McAnally, she was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Gaines and Lena Rosenbalm; sister-in-law, Pauline Scarcela; and brothers-in-law, Gaines Rosenbalm Jr. and Paul Parker. She is survived by her husband, R. Dan; son, Joseph and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Hannah and Trey; grandcat, Julian and great-grandcat, Frankie; and granddog, Duck; brothers, Julius and Jane, Brian and Laura Lyn; sister, Margaret and Bob Yohe of Georgia; brother, David and Carol of Florida; in-laws, Isabella Parker, Margie and Bud Branscomb, Madeline and Del Ray Nichols, Lyn, Roy John T. and Joan Rosenbalm; and nieces and nephews. She excelled in sports, having with her sister, Margaret and team won the Georgia Ladies Basketball State Championship in 1967 and 1968. She was named MVP and All State, and upon graduation she continued her love of basketball by playing for the All American Red Heads and later the Royal Maids. After moving to Tennessee as a homemaker, she dabbled in several hobbies, until she fell in love with Primitive Antiques, and was considered an expert, but would tell you she learns something new each day. She loved working with her many friends; she considered family that she developed over the years. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Father Jon Hermes officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Gentry and Robert Jenkins. Honorary pallbearers will be her many antiquing friends. Special thanks to Doctors John Sherrill and Ryan Shoa and the nurses at the Cancer Center as well as her caregivers, Charlie and Shirley, for amazing service and special friend Donna Fleenor and Ron Ramsey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Timothy Episcopal Church, 2152 Hawthorne St, Kingsport, TN 37664. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.