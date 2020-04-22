Rosenbalm, Eldena

Eldena Rosenbalm also known as, "Dee" or "Deanie", 97, of Indian Trail, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Rosenbalm was born on June 26, 1922, in California to the late Fred and Bisha Jones Monroe. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two husbands, David Rosenbalm and Karl Neil; son, Ronnie Neil and wife, "RC"; son-in-law, Raymond Skeens; and eight siblings. Eldena grew up in Niota, Tennessee but lived most of her adult life in Bristol, Tennessee. A private service will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens, 8901 Lawyers Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227. Survivors include daughter, Elaine Neil Skeens of Indian Trail; grandchildren, Gina Dulin and husband, Rusty of Indian Trail, Kelly Skeens and wife, Kathy of San Antonio, Texas, Vikki McDowall and husband, Andre of Knoxville, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Lance Gower, Callie Long, Talen Skeens, Gage Long, Mick Skeens, Chase McDowall; and several nieces and nephews. Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Rosenbalm family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
