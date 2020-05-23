Barbara Janice Rosenbalm, 74, of Piney Flats, went home to be with her Lord, husband, and son, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born in Bristol, Tenn., the daughter of the late William Glover and Willie Opal King Glover. Barbara was a Godly Christian woman, very giving, loved her family dearly, and was very patient. She was a long time member of Rocky Springs Missionary Baptist Church and Buffalo Ruritan Club of Sullivan County. She was a retired associate of Glaxo Wellcome Inc. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, cooking and spending time with family plus her companion, Paco. She was very proud of her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ernest Rosenbalm Sr.; son, Charles Ernest Rosenbalm Jr.; grandchildren, Bradley Dustin Rosenbalm; brother-in-law, Bill Jenkins; several brothers and sisters. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Robin E. Rosenbalm; a son, Chris Rosenbalm; sister, Carolyn Jenkins; brother, Bob Glover (Jean); grandchildren, Brittany Moorman and husband, Robert, Cody A. Miller, Devin R. Burke and wife, Kristine, Nicki Rosenbalm, Charles Rosenbalm III, Brandon Twardowski, Hunter Rosenbalm and fianc�, Jessica, Tayllor Rosenbalm, Gage Rosenbalm; brother-in-law: Edward Ealey; daughterr-in-law, Kathy Rosenbalm; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Trey, Trista, Zephania, Ethan, Summer, Hunter, Nayland, McKenzie Moorman, McKayla Moorman, McKinley Moorman, McKendrick Moorman, Ariyah Jones, Emma Rosenbalm, Xephora Rosenbalm, and an expectant grandson; several nieces and nephews. A service to honor the life of Barbara Rosenbalm will be conducted at Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel on Monday, May 25, 2020, at 8 p.m. with Pastor Michael Chapman officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside service and interment will be conducted at Sunrise Cemetery in Bluff City on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 11 a.m., those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the funeral home no later than 10:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Brandon Twardowski, Cody Miller, Hunter Rosenbalm, Devin Burke, Charles Rosenbalm III, and Gage Rosenbalm. Honorary pallbearers will be Ed Ealey, Richard Morrell, Randy Rosenbalm, Dennis Rosenbalm and Marvin Rosenbalm. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Nurse Taylor and Oncologist Dr. Kramer at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Rocky Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 3297 Rocky Springs Rd., Piney Flats, TN 37686. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.
