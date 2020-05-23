LEBANON, Va. Helen Louise Rose, 89, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Born on January 22, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Lellia Brewer Love. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Forrest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Rick Thompson officiating. Those wishing to attend are requested to meet at Combs Funeral Service by 12:15 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Rose family.

