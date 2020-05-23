LEBANON, Va. Helen Louise Rose, 89, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Born on January 22, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Lellia Brewer Love. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Forrest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Rick Thompson officiating. Those wishing to attend are requested to meet at Combs Funeral Service by 12:15 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Rose family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Megan Boswell indicted on 11 counts of false reports
-
Sullivan County authorities respond to car crash in pond off Walnut Hill Road
-
Watch Now: Bristol Tennessee’s last dry cleaner fights to stay open amid pandemic closures
-
Bristol, Va. apartment complex reports one of its residents tested positive for COVID-19
-
2020 THOMPSON AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE FINALIST: Peyton Carter, Abingdon
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.