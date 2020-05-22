LEBANON, Va. Helen Louise Rose, 89, went to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Born on January 22, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Lellia Brewer Love. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman G. Rose; daughter, Vicky; grandson, Brian; sisters, Shirley, Ellen, Linda, and Thelma; and brothers, Paul, Roger, and Dick. She is survived by one daughter, Brenda J. Kiser; one son, Steve Rose; two sisters, Alice Fleenor and Susie Payne; one brother, Don Love; five grandchildren, John, Crystal, Jessee, Stephanie and Jerry; five great-grandchildren, Kelly, Tyler, Emma, Colin and Nikki; great-great grandson, Brody; several nieces and nephews, and a whole bunch of wonderful friends. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020. at Forrest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Rick Thompson officiating. Those wishing to attend are requested to meet at Combs Funeral Service by 12:15 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jerry Shepard, Jessee Rose, Tyler Vencil and Bobby Gillette. A special thanks to her Endo family, Doctor Mathews and Abingdon Health & Rehab for her wonderful care. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Rose family.

