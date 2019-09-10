CHILHOWIE, Va. Judy Mae Rose Grace, age 75, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va. Judy was born in Smyth County, on June 4, 1944, to the late Walter and Nora Richardson Rose. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Grace; two children, Connie Grace and Christopher Grace; grandchildren, Brandon Pierce, Shane Pierce, Madison Grace, and Casse Grace; brothers, Ron Rose and wife, Nancy, and Kenny Rose; sisters, Betty Testerman and husband, Jim, and Nellie Jones; numerous nieces, nephews; and special friends, Missy Goins and Jessica Klimko. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the Westwood Memorial Gardens in Chilhowie with Greg Sheets officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Grace family.
