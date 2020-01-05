Rose, GayNell

GayNell Rose, age 69, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at her residence. She was a lifelong resident of Russell County and a member of Memorial Chapel, Tumbez, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Quentin Rose; her parents, Robert Jone Adams and Anna Marie Adams; and her brother, Curtis Wesley Adams. Survivors include sons, David Farmer, Mike Farmer, James Rose, and Joe Rose; daughters, Melissa Rose and Kimberly Turner; two sisters, Linda Roe and Cathy White; one brother, Eddie Adams; 11 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special caregivers, Annette and Wendy. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Mullins Funeral Home Chapel from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. with P. J. Rose officiating. Burial will follow in the Fleming Family Cemetery, Big Ridge Section, Clintwood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Jerry Deel, Dave Rose, Chad Cordle, Sonny Osborne, Randall Salyers, and Donnie Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Roe, Bailey Farmer, and Noah Farmer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Chapel Church, 1232 Thomas Warner Road, Lebanon, Virginia 24266. Mullins Funeral Home and Staff are serving the Rose Family. Online condolences may be made at www.mullinsfuneralhome.net.
