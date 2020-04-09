Rose, Bertie R.

Bertie R. Rose, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her residence in Bristol, Virginia. She was born in Paris, Tenn., to the late Floyd and Ethel Manning Reynolds. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earle Proctor Rose. Bertie was a resident of Bristol for several years. She was formerly employed as a receptionist in the loan department at Dominion Bank for over 30 years. She was an active member of McIver Presbyterian Church, Bristol, Virginia. Bertie is survived by her daughter, Karen Leigh Rose and partner, Steve Cousins; grandson, Joshua Greenwell and wife, Alysha; and two special sisters-in-law, Nell Norton and Ernestine Ostendorf. Due to the COVID-19 concerns, the family will postpone memorial services until a later date. An announcement will be made by Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services once the services have been scheduled. Feel free to reach out to our staff for further information. On behalf of the family, and during these unprecedented times, continue to support the family through their loss by sending cards, making phone calls, or placing on-line condolences at www.BlevinsCares.com until formal services are held. Mrs. Rose and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

