Arnold Lofton Rose, age 93, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at The Cambridge House. Arnold was born February 9, 1926 in Bristol, Tennessee, a son of the late Worley and Sarah Davison Rose. Mr. Rose was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during World War II. He was a lifelong resident of Bristol and was the owner/operator of Rose Transmission. He formerly attended Brookside Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Rose was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Rose; sisters, Dema Campbell and Violet Campbell; and brothers, Conrad Goodman, Herman Goodman, and James Goodman. Survivors include his daughters, Linda Davis and husband, David, Brenda Delaney and husband, Gene; sons, Ronnie Rose and Steve Rose; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; sisters, Rava Keen and Dolly Rose; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Mr. Rose will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Davis officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:45 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral service. The committal service and interment will follow at New Bethel Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be friends and members of the family. Online condolences may be registered by visiting www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.