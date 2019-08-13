JONESVILLE, Va. Jeraldine Mosey Roop passed away on August 10, 2019, at Asbury Place in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was born, raised and lived in Lee County, Virginia. Jeraldine was the third of six children born to the late Charles T. and Bess Middleton. She enjoyed working for 35 years in the Lee County school system as a secretary/bookkeeper at Jonesville and Lee High Schools. Jeraldine loved people and made friends wherever she went. She especially loved her church family and golfing friends at Cedar Hill Country Club. Jeraldine was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Harold Russell Roop. She is survived by her two sons, Charles H. Roop and wife, Brenda, of Bristol, Virginia, and Edwin R. Roop and wife, Karen, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia; three grandchildren, Aaron Roop and wife, Ashley, Sara Tassone and husband, Mark, and Robert Keith Roop; and great-grandchildren, Adeline Roop and anxiously awaiting Roman Tassone. Jeraldine is also survived by four sisters, Fay Morley, Charlie Upchurch, Frances Long, and Lydia (Jim) Taft; brother, Charles (Glennis) Middleton; companion, Sam Alloway; and special friends, Susie Vandergriff and Barbara Hines. Special thanks go out to her caregivers at Asbury Place. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, followed by a celebration of life at Jonesville United Methodist Church with the Rev. Layne Pennington officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Jonesville United Methodist Church Food Pantry. Online condolences may be sent or viewed by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Roop family.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
John Battle basketball coach Jon Odum succumbs to cancer at the age of 39
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Bland County Bears cancel 2019 season
-
Dining strip project causes Sixth Street woes for some Bristol, Tenn., business owners
-
Jon Odum was the face of John Battle basketball
-
Twin City mayors agree on rail service, not baseball stadium
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
FALL CLEANUP SHRUB TRIMMING LANDSCAPING MOWING LAWN AERATION DEPENDABLE CALL 276-356-3443