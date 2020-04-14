Revelation 21:4 "He will wipe away every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away." Janie Watson, loving mother, grandmother and sister, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Ballad Health Care in Bristol, Tenn. She was born on January 4, 1942, in Saltville, Va., to Martha Blevins Smith and Pleze Early Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Smith; the father of her children, Marvin Olaf Rolen; infant son, Olaf Dwayne Rolen; her husband, James Watson; and a stepdaughter, Freda Miller. She is survived by two daughters, Karen Rolen (Joey Blevins of Monroe, N.C.) of Abingdon, Va., and Pam Rolen (Ronnie Craig) of Lexington, S.C.; and two sons, Tim Rolen (Teresa) of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Wade Rolen (Elizabeth) of Abingdon, Va.; three grandchildren, Jacob Rolen (Lisa), Kayla Rolen (Joseph Payne) and Kelsee Rolen (Matt Tignor); two great- grandchildren, Amber and Henry Rolen; two stepsons, James M. Watson (Jolene) of Chilhowie, Va., and Ken Watson of Morristown, Tenn; sister, Juanita Wyatt (Raleigh); two brothers, Robert Smith (Patsy) and Preston Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would also like to thank Curtis and Jessie with Richardson Ambulance and Dr. Henry and staff at Fresenius Dialysis center for their caring and kindness during her illness. Due to recent events with the coronavirus there will be a graveside service for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com.
