Stella Gay Rogers, age 87, of Kingsport, Tenn., went to be with the Lord, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, following a long illness. She was a native of Alvarado, Virginia, but had made her home in Bristol, Tenn./Va. prior to Kingsport, Tenn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Lester Grubb and Lona D. Price Grubb; her son, David J. Grubb; and a brother, Robert L. Grubb. Survivors include one sister, Norma Jean Trivett of Bristol, Tenn.; one brother, Weldon Henry Grubb of Millsboro, Del.; several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and several great-nephews. It was Mrs. Rogers wish to not have any visitation or service. E-Mail condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State Street, Bristol, Tenn.
