Candace "Candy" Dawn Rogers Candace "Candy" Dawn Rogers, age 62, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Ballad Health Hospice House. She was born September 19, 1957 in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Hirson Graham and Jessie Mae Wright Galliher. Candy was a resident of the Bristol area and retired. She was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Sam Rogers Jr. Survivors include her sisters, Carla Johnson and husband, Brian, Pamela "Bunny" Morris and husband, Richard; brother, Bobby Galliher and wife Kitty; several nieces and nephews; and special friends. A memorial service will be held 6 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Beech Grove United Methodist Church, 7149 Gate City Hwy, Bristol, Va., with Pastor Scott Spence officiating. The interment will be held at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Boling Springs, S.C. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Rogers, Candace "Candy" Dawn
To plant a tree in memory of Candace Rogers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.