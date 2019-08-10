Daniel "Dan" Louis Roe, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. A memorial service will be conducted at East Bristol Church of Christ, 340 Bonham Rd., Bristol, VA on Sunday, August 11, 2019, with Minister Floyd Bailey and Minister Tim Ruble officiating. Family and friends will be received from 2 until 3 pm, prior to the service. Military honors will be conducted by Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Flowers are welcome or contributions to the East Bristol Church of Christ. Dan loved his church family, and they loved him. He will be sorely missed. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.