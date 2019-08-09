Daniel "Dan" Louis Roe Daniel "Dan" Louis Roe, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was born March 27, 1963 in Abingdon, Va. He was the son of Margaret Henry Roe of Abingdon and the late Donald Louis Roe. Daniel was joint owner and founder of Tri-Tech Engineering in Lebanon, Va. Daniel graduated from Abingdon High School, Abingdon Va., and went on to serve our military in the Air Force before being Honorably Discharged after his service to our country. Dan was a member of the East Bristol Church of Christ, loved the Lord and appreciated so much his relationship with his savior, Jesus Christ. Left to cherish his memory are his true love, best friend and wife of 15 years, Deborah M. Roe; his beloved granddaughter, Kelly Brooke Nickell of West Lafayette, Ind.; Deborah's son, Cale D. Nickell and wife, Kimberly, of Bristol, Va.; sister-in-law, Peggy Rhodes and husband, Jon, of Burlington, Iowa; three nephews; one niece; two great-nephews; and three great-nieces. He is also survived by his loving mother, Margaret Henry Roe; sister, Shannon Miniuk; brother-in-law, Calvin Price; niece, Mackenzie Elizabeth Miniuk; sister-in-law, Dianne Roe; and nephew, Jacob Ethan Roe. He is also survived by several aunts and uncles, Jean Henry, Dorothy Campbell, Lillie Lindley, Sue Baumgardner, Ray Roe. He was proceeded in death by his father, Donald Louis Roe and his brother, Jacob Ray Roe. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 2 until 3 p.m. with the memorial service with military honors immediately following at 3 p.m. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Flowers are welcome or contributions to the East Bristol Church of Christ. Dan loved his church family, and they loved him. He will be sorely missed. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.