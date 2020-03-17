KINGSPORT, Tenn. Steve Rodriguez, 70, entered into the loving arms of Jesus during the morning hours of Monday, March 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Steve was born on May 6, 1949, in Belle Fourche, S.D. to the late Tony and Benita (Orona) Rodriguez. Steve enjoyed the simplicity of life and loved his Lord Jesus Christ. He was a member of Oasis Church. He enjoyed being outdoors camping, target shooting, making walking sticks, and spending time with his family and friends. Steve was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Krogman. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 36 years, Toni Rodriguez; four sons, Chad Rodriguez, Rodney Collins, Jamison Henry, and Jason Henry; daughter, Jasmine Rodriguez; brother, Richard Orona; sister, Hope Hyman; four grandchildren, Sydney Rodriguez, Maria Rodriguez, Torie Rodriguez, and Jordan Henry; special aunt, Mona; two special nephews, Brian and Allen; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel at 1 p.m. with Pastor Tony Marshall officiating. Steve will be laid to rest on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, 19415 Lee Hwy Abington, VA 24210. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be made to the Rodriguez family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Rodriguez family.
