Ronald Pierce Rockett, of Bristol, Va., went home to be with the Lord on February 9, 2020. Ron was born to the late Thomas Pierce and Daisy Berry Rockett on April 19, 1922, in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Bette Rocket; his two children, Sandra Lynn Rockett of Grayslake, Illinois, and Robert "Bob" P. Rockett and wife, Cindy, of Bristol, Virginia; his grandchildren, Joy Rockett Hull and husband, Clint, of Bristol, Tennessee, and Donn Rockett of Bristol Virginia; and three great-grandchildren, Reagan Elizabeth Hull, Berkley Kate Hull and Lydia Jean Hull, of Bristol, Tennessee. Ron served in World War II in the 127 AA Gun Battalion in Europe. He saw action in France, Germany, England and Belgium at the Battle of the Bulge. He is retired from Philadelphia Electric Company now known as Exelon. Ron Served on the Trustee Board of Penn Square Community Church in East Norriton Township, Pennsylvania and also on the Board of Penn Square Preschool. When he and Bette moved to Audubon, Pennsylvania, they joined Faith Church of Worcester, Pennsylvania where Ron served 13 years on the Deacons Committee and 3 years on the mission committee. In 2003, they moved to Bristol, Virginia, to be close to family and joined State Street United Methodist Church where Ron served on the Parish Relations committee for 3 years. He was president of the Sodalis Sunday School Class for 4 years. Most importantly, Ron loved his family and friends unconditionally. Known as Pop-pop to all, his positive attitude never failed to bring smiles to others. Pop-pop could often be found outside in his garden and flower beds or in his garage brining new life to old and broken items. He stood as a pillar in his faith and shared his love of the Lord openly. The family would like to extend special thanks to Caris Healthcare and their home hospice staff. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 10 a.m., at State Street United Methodist Church, 300 West Valley Drive, Bristol, VA 24201. The family will receive friends after the service in the church parlor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Crossroads Medical Mission P.O. Box 16852, Bristol, VA 24209-6852, or Spring Garden Preschool, 300 W. Valley Drive, Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences for the family mat be sent and viewed by visiting www.Blevinscares.com. Mr. Rockett and family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141.