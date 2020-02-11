Ronald Pierce Rockett, of Bristol, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 10 a.m., at State Street United Methodist Church, 300 West Valley Drive, Bristol, VA 24201, with the Rev. Jonathan Jonas officiating. Family will receive friends after the service in the church parlor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Crossroads Medical Mission, P.O. Box 16852, Bristol, VA 24209-6852 or Spring Garden Preschool, 300 W. Valley Drive, Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences for the family mat be sent and viewed by visiting www.Blevinscares.com. Mr. Rockett and family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141.

