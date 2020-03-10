MARION, Va. Virginia Pauline Kirk Robinson, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her home in Marion, Va. Virginia was born on May 24, 1924, to the late Worley and Ella Mae Dye Kirk. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Marvin B. Robinson; infant son, Garland Bruce Robinson; grandson, Brian West; brothers, Sherman Kirk, Vernon Kirk, and John Kirk; and sisters, Vera Lorleberg, Violet Stuart, and Ruth Gore. She was a member of Little Flock Holiness Church in Glade Spring. She enjoyed quilting, and especially reading her Bible. She is survived by her three daughters, Mary Lou West and husband, Roger, Brenda Sue Rutherford and husband, Bob, and Judy Combs and husband, Robert "Skip"; grandchildren, Michelle Eller and husband, Phillip, and Stacy West and wife, Zana; great-grandchildren, Brett Eller and Tyler Nicley; brothers, George "Red" Kirk, Luther Kirk and wife, Katie, and Paul Kirk and wife, Charlene; sisters, Barbara Pruitt, June Teel, and Virgie Miller; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their sincere Thanks for the care given to Mrs. Robinson and the family by Dr. Paul Brown, Hospice of SWVA, and Chilhowie Nursing Company. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Paul Kirk officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Mt. Zion UMC Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Robinson family.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
7:00PM
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
11:00AM
1706 Old Ebenezer Rd
Marion, VA 24354