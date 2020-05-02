BELFAST, Va. Myrtle Garnett Robinson, 88, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020. Born on January 8, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Sol and Myrtle Harrison Jordan. Myrtle was a greeter at the Lebanon Wal-Mart Store for the past 15 years. Last survivor of the immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George "Jack" Wiley Robinson; four sisters, Jeanette Arnold, Ethel Burke, Mamie Salyers, Ella Boothe; three brothers, Frank Jordan, Sol Jordan, Clarence Jordan; two half-sisters, Velma Street, Beulah Salyers. She is survived by one daughter, Brenda Stump and husband, Bill; two sons, Jackie Robinson and wife, Sue, Alan Robinson; four grandsons, Jim Robinson, Blake Robinson, Jordan Robinson, Lucas Robinson; two granddaughters, Michelle Carlton, Crystal Stump; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive. Private graveside services will be conducted on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Greenhills Memory Gardens with the Rev. George Jordan and the Rev. Mary Chapiewski officiating. Her grandsons will be serving as pallbearers. Special thanks to the Home Nursing team in Lebanon, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Robinson family.
