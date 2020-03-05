Robinson, Linda "Lindy" Hobbs

Linda "Lindy" Hobbs Robinson, 71, of Blountville, died on Thursday morning, March 5, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness. Born in Sullivan County, where she resided all of her life, Linda graduated from Blountville High School and retired from Tennessee Eastman Company where she worked for over 40 years. She liked flowers and loved her cats. She was preceded in death by her parents, George W. and Mary S. Hobbs; two sisters, Elsie Hobbs and Velma Hobbs; two brothers, Ernie and Danny Hobbs; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Linda is survived by her sister, Marie Hobbs of Blountville; brother, George Hobbs of Warner Robbins, Ga.; nephew, Charles Hobbs; two nieces, Christine Yankee and Rebecca Hobbs; several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; and her feline companion of 15 years, "Pepper". The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Gunnings Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Jennings, Jerry Jennings, Donald Clayman and Andrew Matosky.
