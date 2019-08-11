LEBANON, Va. John Paul Robinson, age 55, succumbed to a long series of heart related issues, on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tenn. and now rests in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Funeral services for John Paul Robinson will be conducted 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in the Lebanon Memorial United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jeff Talent and the Rev. Brian Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to service. Burial will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in the Russell Memorial Cemetery, Lebanon, Va. Those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at the church by 10:30 a.m. Serving as pallbearers will be Wally Kennedy, Brandon McAllister, Wayne Musick, Kyle Musick, Earl Carter, Tim Alley, Jimmie Little and Shy Kennedy. Honorary pallbearers will be John's fellow members of the Castlewood Rescue Squad and the men of Lebanon Memorial United Methodist Church. John's children wish to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the physicians and nurses at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the members of Castlewood Rescue Squad and John's loving church family. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Robinson family.