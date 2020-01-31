Jacquelyn "Jackie" Elizabeth Robinson Jacquelyn "Jackie" Elizabeth Robinson, age 80, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at her residence. The funeral service for Mrs. Robinson will be held 1 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Central Christian Church with Minister Tommy Oaks, Minister Mark Overton and Minister Bobby Shelley officiating. Interment will follow the service at Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Weaver Funeral Home. Online condolences may be registered by visiting www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

