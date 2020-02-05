Robinson, Jacquelyn "Jackie" Elizabeth

Jacquelyn "Jackie" Elizabeth Robinson, age 80, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at her residence. She was born on December 16, 1939, in Elizabethton, Tenn., a daughter of the late Roy and Pearl Forbes Blackwell. Jackie was a devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandmother and faithful friend. She was a 1958 graduate of Elizabethton High School and lived most of her life in the Bristol area. She was the perfect minister's wife, tireless servant, beautiful singer, wonderful cook, humble, sweet, kind, and loved her dog, Gracie Babes. She was a member of Central Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Blackwell. Survivors include her loving husband of 62 years, Robert H. "Bob" Robinson; children, Timothy H. Robinson and wife, Barbara McClure, James R. Robinson and wife, Denise, and David M. Robinson and wife, Melanie; grandchildren, Daniel Robinson, Joshua Robinson, Elise Robinson, Isaac Hessel-Robinson and Lydia Hessel-Robinson; brothers, Roy "Bud" Blackwell Jr. and wife, Ruth, Robert Blackwell, and Terry Blackwell and wife, Cindy; and nephews, Matthew Blackwell, Todd Blackwell, Jason Blackwell, Jonathan Blackwell and Patrick Blackwell. The funeral service for Mrs. Robinson will be held 1 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Central Christian Church with Minister Tommy Oaks, Minister Mark Overton and Minister Bobby Shelley officiating. Interment will follow the service at Glenwood Cemetery. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Weaver Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Appalachian Christian Camp, 512 Cross Circle, Unicoi, TN 37692. Online condolences may be registered by visiting www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
