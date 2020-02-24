Robinson, George Parker

George Parker Robinson, age 87, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the Christian Care Center of Bristol. He was born on May 28, 1932, in Tum Best, Va., a son of the late Jim and Nanabell Cook Robinson. He lived all of his life in the Bluff City area. He worked at J.A. Street Construction. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Shelby Jean Cross and son, George Allen Robinson. Surviving include his loving wife, Imogene Miller Robinson; sons, James Robinson and wife, Stephanie, Glen Eric Robinson, David Wayne Robinson, and Marvin Eugene Robinson; sisters, Alice Riggs and Bertha Gunther; brother, Joe Robinson; five grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Mr. Robinson will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Rowlette and the Rev. Wayne Lambert officiating. The burial will follow at Shipley Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Ed Barner and Ed Buchanan. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
