Robinson, Christy Bonita Hill

Christy Bonita Hill Robinson, age 47, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Washington County, Virginia and grew up in Dickenson County, Virginia. She moved to Bristol, Virginia in 2004. She was a 1990 Haysi High School graduate and graduated from The University of Virginia at Wise. She loved to sing with her Dad. She was employed with Aetna Better Health of Virginia. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, George and Joyce Ratliff; her paternal grandmother, Joann Barton Hill; her great-great-grandmother, Artha Davis; and special aunt and uncle, Link and Bonnie Owens. Survivors include husband, John Robinson; parents, Mike and Geri Hill; three Sons, Cody Mullins and Savanna, Cole Mullins and Autumn, and Jeremy Robinson; maternal grandfather, David Hill; five grandchildren, Colt Mullins, Sophia Robinson, Jace Mullins, Jaelynn Mullins and Aiden Mullins. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 4 p.m. at The Hill Family Farm, 3413 Reedy Creek Rd, Bristol, VA 24202. Funeral services will be conducted at 5 p.m. with Nick Brewer officiating. A graveside service will follow in The Hill Cemetery, 3413 Reedy Creek Rd, Bristol, VA 24202. Pallbearers will be Everett Ratliff Jr., Dustin Hall, Jessie Grizzle, Steve Shaffer, Ryan Hall, and Savanah Lester. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Robinson, Rick Mullins and J D Robinson. Mullins Funeral Home and Staff are serving the Robinson family. Online condolences may be made online at www.mullinsfuneralhome.net
