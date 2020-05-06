Patricia Ann Looney Matney Robins Patricia Ann Looney Matney Robins, 74, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 4, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Baltimore, Md., surrounded by all her family. She is survived by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Robins of Abingdon, Va.; and her daughters, Tonya Darlanne Matney (Lauren Bone) of Baltimore, Md., and Nikki Beth Matney of Kingsport, Tenn. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Highlands Fellowship Food Pantry, P.O. Box 553, Abingdon, VA 24212. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Patricia Ann Matney Robins is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 E. Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

